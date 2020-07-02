5449 Montavia Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool

Lease to Own! Pristine 3BR/2bath ranch with bonus room and screened porch on corner lot in Wildcat Run. Easy access to neighborhood pool. Open floorplan with kitchen & breakfast area opening to great room with woodburning brick FP. Bonus room can be an office, den, craft, or media area. Enjoy coffee on the 11x9 screened porch, or evenings by the fire pit. Covered front entry. Clean and move in ready. Contact agent for lease to own details.

Rent To Own, Lease Option

Lease to own, based on the length of time you need to obtain your mortgage. Contact agent at 317-430-8500 to discuss terms.



Pristine 3BR/2bath ranch with bonus room and screened porch on corner lot in Wildcat Run. Easy access to neighborhood pool. Open floorplan with kitchen & breakfast area opening to great room with woodburning brick FP. Bonus room can be an office, den, craft, or media area. Enjoy coffee on the 11x9 screened porch, or evenings by the fire pit. Covered front entry. Clean and move in ready.