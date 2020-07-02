All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5449 Montavia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5449 Montavia Circle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM

5449 Montavia Circle

5449 Montavia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5449 Montavia Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Lease to Own! Pristine 3BR/2bath ranch with bonus room and screened porch on corner lot in Wildcat Run. Easy access to neighborhood pool. Open floorplan with kitchen & breakfast area opening to great room with woodburning brick FP. Bonus room can be an office, den, craft, or media area. Enjoy coffee on the 11x9 screened porch, or evenings by the fire pit. Covered front entry. Clean and move in ready. Contact agent for lease to own details.
Rent To Own, Lease Option
Lease to own, based on the length of time you need to obtain your mortgage. Contact agent at 317-430-8500 to discuss terms.

Pristine 3BR/2bath ranch with bonus room and screened porch on corner lot in Wildcat Run. Easy access to neighborhood pool. Open floorplan with kitchen & breakfast area opening to great room with woodburning brick FP. Bonus room can be an office, den, craft, or media area. Enjoy coffee on the 11x9 screened porch, or evenings by the fire pit. Covered front entry. Clean and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Montavia Circle have any available units?
5449 Montavia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5449 Montavia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Montavia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Montavia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle offer parking?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5449 Montavia Circle has a pool.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle have accessible units?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Montavia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Montavia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College