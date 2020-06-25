All apartments in Indianapolis
5426 Haverford Avenue

5426 Haverford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Haverford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sprawling 3 bedroom ranch with private backyard, mature trees, and close to broad ripple. Recently updated throughout include freshly painted, completely remodeled main and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Eat in kitchen with tiled floor, additional cabinets installed with granite counter top. Relax and enjoy the large wood deck overlooking your private backyard with mature trees. Property is currently tenant occupied until the end of March. Will not be ready for a new move-in until mid-April. Call today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/24/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Haverford Avenue have any available units?
5426 Haverford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Haverford Avenue have?
Some of 5426 Haverford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Haverford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Haverford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Haverford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5426 Haverford Avenue offer parking?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Haverford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Haverford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Haverford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Haverford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Haverford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
