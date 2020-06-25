5426 Haverford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Sprawling 3 bedroom ranch with private backyard, mature trees, and close to broad ripple. Recently updated throughout include freshly painted, completely remodeled main and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Eat in kitchen with tiled floor, additional cabinets installed with granite counter top. Relax and enjoy the large wood deck overlooking your private backyard with mature trees. Property is currently tenant occupied until the end of March. Will not be ready for a new move-in until mid-April. Call today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/24/19

