All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5414 East 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5414 East 40th Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:18 PM

5414 East 40th Street

5414 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5414 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Available now! Beautifully updated ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2300 square feet of open comfortable living space. Home features eat in kitchen, spacious living room, and large fenced in back yard. Don't let this one slip away!! Apply today!!! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 East 40th Street have any available units?
5414 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5414 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5414 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5414 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5414 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5414 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 East 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 East 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College