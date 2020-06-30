All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

5406 Chelsea Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two bedroom one bathroom home located in the desired township of Wayne. Conveniently located near multiple grocery stores, hospitals, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, close to bus line, and extremely private. This home features an open floor plan with many updates including fresh paint and new flooring.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1207828484

To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1173234?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Chelsea Road have any available units?
5406 Chelsea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5406 Chelsea Road currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Chelsea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Chelsea Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 Chelsea Road is pet friendly.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road offer parking?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road have a pool?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road have accessible units?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 Chelsea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 Chelsea Road does not have units with air conditioning.

