Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 539 W. Stop 11 Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
539 W. Stop 11 Rd
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
539 W. Stop 11 Rd
539 West Stop 11 Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
539 West Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hill Valley
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREENWOOD
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage on large lot.
Beautiful brick ranch style. Fenced in backyard. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have any available units?
539 W. Stop 11 Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 539 W. Stop 11 Rd currently offering any rent specials?
539 W. Stop 11 Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 W. Stop 11 Rd pet-friendly?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd offer parking?
Yes, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd offers parking.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have a pool?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd does not have a pool.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have accessible units?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 W. Stop 11 Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 W. Stop 11 Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College