Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5340 Kidwell Circle

Location

5340 Kidwell Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, spacious three bedroom, 3,113 square foot home features formal living and dining rooms. Great room includes a cozy gas fireplace. Master suite has a sitting room, walk in closet and whirlpool tub. Kitchen comes equipped with all the appliances. There is also a breakfast room, center island and pantry. The nice laundry room is on second floor and includes a washer and dryer, plenty of folding space. Still need more room? There is an office, bonus room, loft and sun room, just perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Kidwell Circle have any available units?
5340 Kidwell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Kidwell Circle have?
Some of 5340 Kidwell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Kidwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Kidwell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Kidwell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5340 Kidwell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5340 Kidwell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Kidwell Circle offers parking.
Does 5340 Kidwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Kidwell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Kidwell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5340 Kidwell Circle has a pool.
Does 5340 Kidwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 5340 Kidwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Kidwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Kidwell Circle has units with dishwashers.
