5340 Kidwell Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, spacious three bedroom, 3,113 square foot home features formal living and dining rooms. Great room includes a cozy gas fireplace. Master suite has a sitting room, walk in closet and whirlpool tub. Kitchen comes equipped with all the appliances. There is also a breakfast room, center island and pantry. The nice laundry room is on second floor and includes a washer and dryer, plenty of folding space. Still need more room? There is an office, bonus room, loft and sun room, just perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse.