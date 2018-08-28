532 N Concord St

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family 2 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with a Bonus Space Near 10th and CONCORD - This Large 2 BEDROOM/ 2BATHROOM with BONUS Space, Single Family home is a must see as it has a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. This Cozy 2 bedroom with BONUS Space is located on a quiet street close to the Indianapolis Zoo, Downtown Indianapolis and I-70. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.



$100 Key deposit and $850 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!



No Pets Allowed



