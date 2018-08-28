All apartments in Indianapolis
532 N Concord St

532 North Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

532 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Family 2 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with a Bonus Space Near 10th and CONCORD - This Large 2 BEDROOM/ 2BATHROOM with BONUS Space, Single Family home is a must see as it has a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. This Cozy 2 bedroom with BONUS Space is located on a quiet street close to the Indianapolis Zoo, Downtown Indianapolis and I-70. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.

$100 Key deposit and $850 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 N Concord St have any available units?
532 N Concord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 532 N Concord St currently offering any rent specials?
532 N Concord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 N Concord St pet-friendly?
No, 532 N Concord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 532 N Concord St offer parking?
No, 532 N Concord St does not offer parking.
Does 532 N Concord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 N Concord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 N Concord St have a pool?
No, 532 N Concord St does not have a pool.
Does 532 N Concord St have accessible units?
No, 532 N Concord St does not have accessible units.
Does 532 N Concord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 N Concord St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 N Concord St have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 N Concord St does not have units with air conditioning.

