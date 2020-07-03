All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

530 Sutherland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Fall Creek. Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple. Completely remodeled with finished basement that can be used as an additional bedroom. Includes washer and dryer hookup. Central a/c and heat, large bedrooms and large closets. Covered front porch and privacy fence on back patio making it a great space for entertaining. Large living room and dining room. Tenant is responsible for electric, internet, and cable. Water, sewer, and trash is paid by Owner. Make this house your new home! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

Tenant is responsible for electric, internet, and cable.

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Sutherland Ave have any available units?
530 Sutherland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Sutherland Ave have?
Some of 530 Sutherland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Sutherland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
530 Sutherland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Sutherland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 530 Sutherland Ave offer parking?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 530 Sutherland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Sutherland Ave have a pool?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 530 Sutherland Ave have accessible units?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Sutherland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Sutherland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

