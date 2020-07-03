530 Sutherland Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Fall Creek. Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple. Completely remodeled with finished basement that can be used as an additional bedroom. Includes washer and dryer hookup. Central a/c and heat, large bedrooms and large closets. Covered front porch and privacy fence on back patio making it a great space for entertaining. Large living room and dining room. Tenant is responsible for electric, internet, and cable. Water, sewer, and trash is paid by Owner. Make this house your new home! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



