All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5280 Austral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5280 Austral Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

5280 Austral Drive

5280 Austral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5280 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,902 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5533352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5280 Austral Drive have any available units?
5280 Austral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5280 Austral Drive have?
Some of 5280 Austral Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5280 Austral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5280 Austral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5280 Austral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5280 Austral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5280 Austral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5280 Austral Drive offers parking.
Does 5280 Austral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5280 Austral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5280 Austral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5280 Austral Drive has a pool.
Does 5280 Austral Drive have accessible units?
No, 5280 Austral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5280 Austral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5280 Austral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College