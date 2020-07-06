526 East Raymond Street - 1

Amenities
One Bedroom, One Bath with modern updates throughout. Across the street from Garfield Park on Raymond Street. Lawn care included. Water/Sewage is included at a $50/mo utility fee.
Tenants cover remaining utilities.
Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.
Pre-Qualify: No Evictions Or Open Bankruptcies On Credit Report, No Felonies, And Must Gross At Least 3x Rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.