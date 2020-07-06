All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 526 East Raymond Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
526 East Raymond Street - 1
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

526 East Raymond Street - 1

526 E Raymond St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
One Bedroom, One Bath with modern updates throughout. Across the street from Garfield Park on Raymond Street. Lawn care included. Water/Sewage is included at a $50/mo utility fee.

Tenants cover remaining utilities.

Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.

Pre-Qualify: No Evictions Or Open Bankruptcies On Credit Report, No Felonies, And Must Gross At Least 3x Rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have any available units?
526 East Raymond Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have?
Some of 526 East Raymond Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 East Raymond Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
526 East Raymond Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 East Raymond Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 East Raymond Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 East Raymond Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College