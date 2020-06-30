All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5249 Straw Hat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5249 Straw Hat Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:32 PM

5249 Straw Hat Drive

5249 Straw Hat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5249 Straw Hat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$250 off April Move-in!!

Newly RENOVATED 3-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood and close to an abundance of shopping. Ready to move into with NEW carpet, neutral paint and flooring, front and back storm doors, and energy-efficient window. This home has an attached garage and a large yard for entertaining. Located in Franklin Township with great schools!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2247557128

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358050?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have any available units?
5249 Straw Hat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have?
Some of 5249 Straw Hat Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 Straw Hat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Straw Hat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Straw Hat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 Straw Hat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Straw Hat Drive offers parking.
Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Straw Hat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have a pool?
No, 5249 Straw Hat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have accessible units?
No, 5249 Straw Hat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Straw Hat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5249 Straw Hat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College