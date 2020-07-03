All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

524 East 44th Street

524 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 East 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the heart of Meridian Kessler! This modern home has beautiful updates without losing its charm. Great open floor plan with updated kitchen equipped with stainless appliances. Upper level has beautifully remodeled master bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and beautiful hardwood floors. Backyard has a fenced-in yard with a large deck and storage shed. Designated parking also included.

*Could provide furnished option for $1800.00/ month

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 East 44th Street have any available units?
524 East 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 East 44th Street have?
Some of 524 East 44th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 East 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 East 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 524 East 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 East 44th Street offers parking.
Does 524 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 East 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 East 44th Street have a pool?
No, 524 East 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 East 44th Street has units with dishwashers.

