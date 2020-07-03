524 East 44th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in the heart of Meridian Kessler! This modern home has beautiful updates without losing its charm. Great open floor plan with updated kitchen equipped with stainless appliances. Upper level has beautifully remodeled master bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and beautiful hardwood floors. Backyard has a fenced-in yard with a large deck and storage shed. Designated parking also included.



*Could provide furnished option for $1800.00/ month



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!