Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:30 AM

524 1/2 E Raymond St.

524 1/2 E Raymond St · No Longer Available
Location

524 1/2 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
City living without breaking the budget!

Just blocks from the incoming Red Line, Garfield Brewery, Sunken Gardens and Conservatory of Garfield Park! Lincoln Lane Coffee and Fountain Square just minutes away!

This studio apartment offers a private entrance and off-street parking in a fantastic location just minutes from downtown! Just pay $75 for electric and $50/mo for water/sewer - easy for budgeting!

Don't miss this incredible value!

Pets: $250/pet refundable deposit, then $25/mo/pet.

Pre qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, household must gross 3x base rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have any available units?
524 1/2 E Raymond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have?
Some of 524 1/2 E Raymond St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 1/2 E Raymond St. currently offering any rent specials?
524 1/2 E Raymond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 1/2 E Raymond St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. is pet friendly.
Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. offer parking?
Yes, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. offers parking.
Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have a pool?
No, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. does not have a pool.
Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have accessible units?
No, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 524 1/2 E Raymond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 1/2 E Raymond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
