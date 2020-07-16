All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:40 AM

5236 Chisolm Trail

5236 Chisolm Trail · (317) 973-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5236 Chisolm Trail, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
e-payments
range
oven
refrigerator
Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath all-electric home for rent with fenced yard in Franklin Township. This beautiful home has about 910 sq ft . Highlights and featured amenities include stove/oven, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, deck, shed, and much more! This home is located on the southeast side near Thompson and Emerson for easy access to I-465, shopping and more. This will not last long!

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept Section 8

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Chisolm Trail have any available units?
5236 Chisolm Trail has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 Chisolm Trail have?
Some of 5236 Chisolm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Chisolm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Chisolm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Chisolm Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5236 Chisolm Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5236 Chisolm Trail offer parking?
No, 5236 Chisolm Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5236 Chisolm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Chisolm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Chisolm Trail have a pool?
No, 5236 Chisolm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Chisolm Trail have accessible units?
No, 5236 Chisolm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Chisolm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Chisolm Trail has units with dishwashers.
