5204 Rocky Forge Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

5204 Rocky Forge Drive

5204 Rocky Forge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Rocky Forge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Years Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 1/31/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month.

Cute 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms. Great living room leading to dining room and kitchen. Pass through kitchen has SS appliances and open see through to living room, Master bedrooms with private full bathroom, laundry room, 2 car attached garage.

Visit www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have any available units?
5204 Rocky Forge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5204 Rocky Forge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Rocky Forge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Rocky Forge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive offers parking.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have a pool?
No, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Rocky Forge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Rocky Forge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

