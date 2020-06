Amenities

patio / balcony fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit

Coming Soon! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA W/ Deck & Pond - This ranch home is perfect and in move-in condition. Features include 9 ft ceilings, vaulted ceilings, new laminate flooring, deck in back overlooking the pond with plenty of privacy and great Fire pit. A great place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Pantry in kitchen, breakfast room, raised vanities in master bathroom and much more. Properties like this wont last.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3379031)