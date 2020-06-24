5150 Emmert Drive

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur Township. Home is all-electric and offers a separate living room and a great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In addition, the home offers a 2 car garage, oversized closets in all but one room, convenient upstairs laundry, privacy fenced back yard, and large patio. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.