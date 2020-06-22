All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5101 North Pennsylvania Street

5101 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

5101 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Graciously restored duplex in a highly desirable area of Meridian Kessler neighborhood. Newly refinished hardwoods throughout home. 3 bdrm, 1.5 baths with a full basement, including a new washer & dryer. All new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms. Fabulously updated, spacious living space, cozy fireplace in living room. Bedrooms offer large closets and plenty of storage space in dry basement. Front covered porch. Within walking distance from several restaurants, close to all amenities:shopping,grocery & entertainment. Detached 2-car garage, half available for tenant and plenty of street parking. Landlord takes care of lawn. Pets with approval and additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
5101 North Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 5101 North Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 North Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
5101 North Pennsylvania Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 North Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street does offer parking.
Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 North Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 North Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.
