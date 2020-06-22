5101 North Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Graciously restored duplex in a highly desirable area of Meridian Kessler neighborhood. Newly refinished hardwoods throughout home. 3 bdrm, 1.5 baths with a full basement, including a new washer & dryer. All new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms. Fabulously updated, spacious living space, cozy fireplace in living room. Bedrooms offer large closets and plenty of storage space in dry basement. Front covered porch. Within walking distance from several restaurants, close to all amenities:shopping,grocery & entertainment. Detached 2-car garage, half available for tenant and plenty of street parking. Landlord takes care of lawn. Pets with approval and additional rent.