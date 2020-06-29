All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5101 Boulevard Place

5101 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home in Butler Tarkington - Updated large, Cape Cod with a great layout in one of the best neighborhoods in Indy.. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Gorgeous hardwoods adorn the large living room and dining room. The spacious kitchen includes richly-stained custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Main floor family room is large and a great place to relax with a book and to enertain friends and family. Finished basement with a full bathroom and additional living space. Ample storage spaces, multiple walk-in closets, and a walk-out deck from the master bedroom. The backyard is completely fenced w/a brick patio & covered porch. Detached garage. Perfect central location. You'll love it here!

Pets: Small Dogs will be considered with a $500, per pet, refundable deposit, and $50 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5462943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Boulevard Place have any available units?
5101 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Boulevard Place have?
Some of 5101 Boulevard Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Boulevard Place is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Boulevard Place offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Boulevard Place offers parking.
Does 5101 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 5101 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 5101 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
