5101 Boulevard Place

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home in Butler Tarkington - Updated large, Cape Cod with a great layout in one of the best neighborhoods in Indy.. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Gorgeous hardwoods adorn the large living room and dining room. The spacious kitchen includes richly-stained custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Main floor family room is large and a great place to relax with a book and to enertain friends and family. Finished basement with a full bathroom and additional living space. Ample storage spaces, multiple walk-in closets, and a walk-out deck from the master bedroom. The backyard is completely fenced w/a brick patio & covered porch. Detached garage. Perfect central location. You'll love it here!



Pets: Small Dogs will be considered with a $500, per pet, refundable deposit, and $50 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5462943)