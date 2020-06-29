All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

510 North Beville Avenue

510 North Beville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 North Beville Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Located directly across from an elementary school and just 3 blocks from Tech High School, your children will be able to get to and from school within minutes. The home has been completely renovated and everything inside is fresh and new! You'll love the new flooring throughout the home and the large windows that allow for a ton of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with laundry hookups. It has a large eat-in kitchen with more than enough space for a table in addition to the formal dining room. With a mudroom off of the back door, you will have ample space for storage. Off-street parking is available directly behind the home. The home has a full-sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities. Tenant must provide their own appliances. Pets are allowed with additional cost. Smoking is not allowed in the unit and can result in lease termination.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1214611463

To schedule a viewing, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1107087?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 North Beville Avenue have any available units?
510 North Beville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 North Beville Avenue have?
Some of 510 North Beville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 North Beville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 North Beville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 North Beville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 North Beville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 510 North Beville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 North Beville Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 North Beville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 North Beville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 North Beville Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 North Beville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 North Beville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 North Beville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 North Beville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 North Beville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
