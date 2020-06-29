510 North Beville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Located directly across from an elementary school and just 3 blocks from Tech High School, your children will be able to get to and from school within minutes. The home has been completely renovated and everything inside is fresh and new! You'll love the new flooring throughout the home and the large windows that allow for a ton of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with laundry hookups. It has a large eat-in kitchen with more than enough space for a table in addition to the formal dining room. With a mudroom off of the back door, you will have ample space for storage. Off-street parking is available directly behind the home. The home has a full-sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities. Tenant must provide their own appliances. Pets are allowed with additional cost. Smoking is not allowed in the unit and can result in lease termination.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1214611463



To schedule a viewing, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1107087?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.