Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of Two Units Available!!!

Don't miss this 1 bed 1 bath side by side on the east side! Open concept kitchen which will receive brand new appliances once a tenant is placed. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Large bathroom with Stand up Shower. Pet Friendly. Call 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $530, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $530, Available 10/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

