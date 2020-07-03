All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5061 W. LeGrande Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5061 W. LeGrande Ave.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

5061 W. LeGrande Ave.

5061 West Legrande Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5061 West Legrande Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5061 LeGrande Ave. / 4 Bedroom 1 full bath and 2 half baths Ben Davis School District - This great home was built on two lots, plenty of room for outside activities and entertaining. The open main level has hardwood floors and is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a gas log fireplace for those cold winter days. A bonus room upstairs would be perfect for an office. The home has a 1 Car attached garage and a separate over sized 2 Car Garage, perfect for extra vehicles and storage. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4279059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have any available units?
5061 W. LeGrande Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5061 W. LeGrande Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. offers parking.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have a pool?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5061 W. LeGrande Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College