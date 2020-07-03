5061 W. LeGrande Ave.

Amenities

5061 LeGrande Ave. / 4 Bedroom 1 full bath and 2 half baths Ben Davis School District - This great home was built on two lots, plenty of room for outside activities and entertaining. The open main level has hardwood floors and is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a gas log fireplace for those cold winter days. A bonus room upstairs would be perfect for an office. The home has a 1 Car attached garage and a separate over sized 2 Car Garage, perfect for extra vehicles and storage. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE4279059)