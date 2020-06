Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Super clean and roomy two-bedroom, with a loft. Master is on main floor. Home has two and a half baths, a separate laundry room, formal dining, vaulted ceilings with lovely windows. Two-car attached garage and lovely landscaping without a lot of grass to mow. The back yard off the deck is wooded. Super location. Neighborhood has a community pool. This home is centrally located very near Eagle Creek Park and just a stone's throw to I-465.