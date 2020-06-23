5050 Hodson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Style Home featuring New Carpet in the Hall and Bedrooms and Fresh Paint throughout, both in Lovely Neutral Tones. Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathrooms and Kitchen. New Fixtures and Lightening, Window Treatments, New Water Heater and More! Kitchen features cozy spot for a small table and stools as well as lots of Cabinetry and includes all Appliances! Master Bedroom with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. The other two Bedrooms are Good Size and share the Additional Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Open Dining to Living Room with Large Window, Ceiling Fan and Vaulted Ceilings give a Roomy and Bright Feel to your Living Space. The Door from the Living Room provides access to the Fully Fenced Back Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up in the Laundry Closet housed right off the Kitchen in the Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Utility Closet.



Just 10 minutes from Indianapolis International Airport and less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with Great shopping, Dining, Entertainment and All the City has to Offer!



This is an All Electric Home.



Section 8 Not Available for this Property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.