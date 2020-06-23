All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

5050 Hodson Drive

5050 Hodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Hodson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Style Home featuring New Carpet in the Hall and Bedrooms and Fresh Paint throughout, both in Lovely Neutral Tones. Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathrooms and Kitchen. New Fixtures and Lightening, Window Treatments, New Water Heater and More! Kitchen features cozy spot for a small table and stools as well as lots of Cabinetry and includes all Appliances! Master Bedroom with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. The other two Bedrooms are Good Size and share the Additional Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Open Dining to Living Room with Large Window, Ceiling Fan and Vaulted Ceilings give a Roomy and Bright Feel to your Living Space. The Door from the Living Room provides access to the Fully Fenced Back Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up in the Laundry Closet housed right off the Kitchen in the Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Utility Closet.

Just 10 minutes from Indianapolis International Airport and less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with Great shopping, Dining, Entertainment and All the City has to Offer!

This is an All Electric Home.

Section 8 Not Available for this Property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Hodson Drive have any available units?
5050 Hodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Hodson Drive have?
Some of 5050 Hodson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Hodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Hodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Hodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Hodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Hodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Hodson Drive offers parking.
Does 5050 Hodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Hodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Hodson Drive have a pool?
No, 5050 Hodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Hodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5050 Hodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Hodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Hodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
