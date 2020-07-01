5003 Lewiston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Terrific 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Pike Township. Home offers a spacious living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counters, tile flooring, and ample cabinet space. Kitchen appliances provided with the home. Upstairs offers two spacious bedrooms and a master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan. Master bedroom also offers a full en suite master bathroom. Backyard is completely fenced. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).