Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5003 Lewiston Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

5003 Lewiston Drive

5003 Lewiston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Lewiston Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Terrific 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Pike Township. Home offers a spacious living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counters, tile flooring, and ample cabinet space. Kitchen appliances provided with the home. Upstairs offers two spacious bedrooms and a master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan. Master bedroom also offers a full en suite master bathroom. Backyard is completely fenced. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Lewiston Drive have any available units?
5003 Lewiston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 Lewiston Drive have?
Some of 5003 Lewiston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Lewiston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Lewiston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Lewiston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Lewiston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Lewiston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Lewiston Drive offers parking.
Does 5003 Lewiston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Lewiston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Lewiston Drive have a pool?
No, 5003 Lewiston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Lewiston Drive have accessible units?
No, 5003 Lewiston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Lewiston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Lewiston Drive has units with dishwashers.

