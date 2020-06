Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Oasis! - This stunning well kept three bedroom, two bathroom home is the oasis you have been looking for. This home features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat-in Kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Entertain company on your outside deck and walkway and then relax in your ensuite soaking bathtub. Schedule a tour today!



(RLNE4868471)