4912 East New York Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy this spacious home located close to Irvington! This spacious home has 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room opens to a large dining room area.. Great size kitchen with newer appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. Great outdoor space with access to back deck and yard. As the near Eastside develops, this home allows you to be part everything.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383