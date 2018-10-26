All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4912 East New York Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4912 East New York Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

4912 East New York Street

4912 East New York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4912 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy this spacious home located close to Irvington! This spacious home has 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room opens to a large dining room area.. Great size kitchen with newer appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. Great outdoor space with access to back deck and yard. As the near Eastside develops, this home allows you to be part everything.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 East New York Street have any available units?
4912 East New York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 East New York Street have?
Some of 4912 East New York Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 East New York Street currently offering any rent specials?
4912 East New York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 East New York Street pet-friendly?
No, 4912 East New York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4912 East New York Street offer parking?
No, 4912 East New York Street does not offer parking.
Does 4912 East New York Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 East New York Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 East New York Street have a pool?
No, 4912 East New York Street does not have a pool.
Does 4912 East New York Street have accessible units?
No, 4912 East New York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 East New York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 East New York Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College