Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher refrigerator

Clean, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home on nearly 1/2 acres with mature trees and a fully fenced in backyard located on a very quiet street between Southeastern and Thompson Roads. Enjoy country living yet only 5 minutes to I74 and Post Road on the city's south east side. All appliances included. Laminate flooring throughout for low maintenance. FranklinTownship 4-star rated school system!