Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cute bungalow in the heart of Broad Ripple. Walk to Restaurants and The Village! Huge Great Room with Fireplace. Dining Room could be used as an office. Covered front Porch is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Nice size back yard. Unfinished Basement makes great storage space.

For showing please call 317-794-2064