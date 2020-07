Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Come check out this amazing one bedroom duplex on Indy's east side. Minutes from downtown Indy and just a few blocks away from downtown Irvington. This home is a must see!! Updated kitchen, spacious living room, large dining room for entertaining. This home will not last long! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278