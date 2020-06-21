4849 North Capitol Avenue

Amenities

Located in the highly popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, this home is off 49th & Capitol, minutes to Butler University, Broad Ripple, shops, restaurants and more. Home features an updated kitchen, lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room. Nice living room with a gas fireplace. Spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet and storage space. No Pets. Owner will be managing home and taking care of lawn. Move-in Ready!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.