Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

4849 North Capitol Avenue

4849 North Capitol Avenue · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4849 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the highly popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, this home is off 49th & Capitol, minutes to Butler University, Broad Ripple, shops, restaurants and more. Home features an updated kitchen, lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room. Nice living room with a gas fireplace. Spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet and storage space. No Pets. Owner will be managing home and taking care of lawn. Move-in Ready!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have any available units?
4849 North Capitol Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4849 North Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4849 North Capitol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 North Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue offer parking?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have a pool?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 North Capitol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 North Capitol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
