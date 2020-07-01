All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 30 2020 at 10:15 PM

4846 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4846 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in South Broadripple off 49th & Winthrop, minutes to Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Red Line, Downtown, fun shops, restaurants, breweries, boutiques and the Monon Trail. Home features lovely hardwood floors, built-in shelving, beautiful kitchen with center island, granite counters, a backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Large Master on main level. Property features a second upstairs with a full bath and a bedroom in the basement. Large partially fenced backyard with deck and 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Six-month lease to start with the option to renew. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
4846 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 4846 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4846 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4846 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4846 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4846 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4846 Winthrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4846 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 4846 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4846 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4846 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4846 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

