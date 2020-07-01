4846 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in South Broadripple off 49th & Winthrop, minutes to Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Red Line, Downtown, fun shops, restaurants, breweries, boutiques and the Monon Trail. Home features lovely hardwood floors, built-in shelving, beautiful kitchen with center island, granite counters, a backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Large Master on main level. Property features a second upstairs with a full bath and a bedroom in the basement. Large partially fenced backyard with deck and 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Six-month lease to start with the option to renew. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.