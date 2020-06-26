4833 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Meridian Kessler
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Looking for fantastic hardwood floors, formal dining room & a breakfast room as well? How about a front porch and a back deck? Look no further! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in SOBRO. Located on the new Red Line with easy commute to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
