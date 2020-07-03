All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4821 Countrybrook Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4821 Countrybrook Terrace
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:15 PM

4821 Countrybrook Terrace

4821 Countrybrook Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4821 Countrybrook Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Updated ranch house off 62nd & Georgetown near Eagle Creek Park and Saddlebrook Golf Course. Home features fresh paint throughout, nice hardwood floors. Home sits on huge corner lot. Lovely family room with woodburning fireplace. Nice fenced yard. Move-In Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have any available units?
4821 Countrybrook Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have?
Some of 4821 Countrybrook Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Countrybrook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Countrybrook Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Countrybrook Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace offer parking?
No, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have a pool?
No, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Countrybrook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Countrybrook Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College