4821 Countrybrook Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Updated ranch house off 62nd & Georgetown near Eagle Creek Park and Saddlebrook Golf Course. Home features fresh paint throughout, nice hardwood floors. Home sits on huge corner lot. Lovely family room with woodburning fireplace. Nice fenced yard. Move-In Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.