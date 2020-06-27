4814 East 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this large and recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex on the east side. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Large dining / office area. Spacious kitchen with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances. Updated bathroom complete with shower and tub combo. Large bedroom in the back of the house with plenty of closet space. Large basement with washer and dryer in unit. All fresh paint throughout the home. Off street parking and 1 spot in garage available. Pets Allowed. $65.00 application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a self showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available 8/28/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.