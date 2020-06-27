All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4814 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this large and recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex on the east side. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Large dining / office area. Spacious kitchen with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances. Updated bathroom complete with shower and tub combo. Large bedroom in the back of the house with plenty of closet space. Large basement with washer and dryer in unit. All fresh paint throughout the home. Off street parking and 1 spot in garage available. Pets Allowed. $65.00 application fee per adult. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a self showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available 8/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 East 10th Street have any available units?
4814 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 East 10th Street have?
Some of 4814 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4814 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4814 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4814 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 4814 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4814 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 4814 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4814 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 4814 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
