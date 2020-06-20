All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4802 East 34th st

4802 East 34th Street · (317) 268-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4802 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4802 East 34th st · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer dryer hook ups and is just minutes from downtown Indy with easy access to local transportation!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700.00
Security Deposit: $700.00 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5796205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 East 34th st have any available units?
4802 East 34th st has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 East 34th st have?
Some of 4802 East 34th st's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 East 34th st currently offering any rent specials?
4802 East 34th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 East 34th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 4802 East 34th st is pet friendly.
Does 4802 East 34th st offer parking?
Yes, 4802 East 34th st does offer parking.
Does 4802 East 34th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 East 34th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 East 34th st have a pool?
No, 4802 East 34th st does not have a pool.
Does 4802 East 34th st have accessible units?
No, 4802 East 34th st does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 East 34th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 East 34th st does not have units with dishwashers.
