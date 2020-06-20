4802 East 34th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer dryer hook ups and is just minutes from downtown Indy with easy access to local transportation!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older



We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700.00

Security Deposit: $700.00 Required upon application approval.



Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



(RLNE5796205)