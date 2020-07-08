All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4720 Bridgefield Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4720 Bridgefield Drive

4720 North Bridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 North Bridgefield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, move-in ready 2 bd/2.5 bth condo w/private patio located in quiet neighborhood. Split bedroom floorplan offers master bedroom suite on main level and a secondary, large bedroom loft w/high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and full bath on upper level. Enjoy the bright, open floor plan featuring roomy kitchen w/backsplash and large pantry, separate dining area, spacious family room w/gas log fireplace, and living room on main level. Beautiful laminate flooring and tile throughout the unit. Take advantage of the extra space in the attached, extra deep garage. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities and location minutes from shopping, dining, interstate access and Eagle Creek Park. Available now! Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have any available units?
4720 Bridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have?
Some of 4720 Bridgefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Bridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Bridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Bridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Bridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Bridgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Bridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 4720 Bridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Bridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Bridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Bridgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

