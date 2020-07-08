4720 Bridgefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted, move-in ready 2 bd/2.5 bth condo w/private patio located in quiet neighborhood. Split bedroom floorplan offers master bedroom suite on main level and a secondary, large bedroom loft w/high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and full bath on upper level. Enjoy the bright, open floor plan featuring roomy kitchen w/backsplash and large pantry, separate dining area, spacious family room w/gas log fireplace, and living room on main level. Beautiful laminate flooring and tile throughout the unit. Take advantage of the extra space in the attached, extra deep garage. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities and location minutes from shopping, dining, interstate access and Eagle Creek Park. Available now! Come take a look!