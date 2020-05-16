47 North Ewing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

Come check out this elegant and newly updated home! Sitting on a quiet street, this charmer is tucked back into a nice lot with plenty of space in the rear to entertain. With a spacious interior, this property feels much bigger than other 1 bedrooms homes. It has a den/stud, living room, and dining room as well as a refinished kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom offers plenty of space for your king size bed too! Hardwood floors throughout the front of the property and several updates including windows and flooring! Don't miss your opportunity on this great home before it's too late!