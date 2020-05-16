All apartments in Indianapolis
47 North Ewing Street

47 N Ewing St · No Longer Available
Location

47 N Ewing St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come check out this elegant and newly updated home! Sitting on a quiet street, this charmer is tucked back into a nice lot with plenty of space in the rear to entertain. With a spacious interior, this property feels much bigger than other 1 bedrooms homes. It has a den/stud, living room, and dining room as well as a refinished kitchen and bathroom. The bedroom offers plenty of space for your king size bed too! Hardwood floors throughout the front of the property and several updates including windows and flooring! Don't miss your opportunity on this great home before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 North Ewing Street have any available units?
47 North Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 47 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 North Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 North Ewing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 47 North Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 North Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 North Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
