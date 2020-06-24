Amenities
4650 Crosby Buck Drive Available 03/22/19 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 With 3 Car Attached Garage On The South Side! - Available Middle Of March! - Almost New 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath in Greenwood! This home is close to shops, restaurants, and much more. From the moment you will feel right at home. Large living/family room with gas burning fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite island, custom white cabinets,and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you have a large master bedroom with massive large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets. Upstairs laundry with full size washer and dryer. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult! 18 Month Lease Only.
This home wont last long! Call Holly at 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!
(RLNE4701166)