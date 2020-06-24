Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4650 Crosby Buck Drive Available 03/22/19 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 With 3 Car Attached Garage On The South Side! - Available Middle Of March! - Almost New 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath in Greenwood! This home is close to shops, restaurants, and much more. From the moment you will feel right at home. Large living/family room with gas burning fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite island, custom white cabinets,and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you have a large master bedroom with massive large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets. Upstairs laundry with full size washer and dryer. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult! 18 Month Lease Only.

This home wont last long! Call Holly at 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!



(RLNE4701166)