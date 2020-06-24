All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4650 Crosby Buck Drive

4650 Crosby Buck Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Crosby Buck Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4650 Crosby Buck Drive Available 03/22/19 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 With 3 Car Attached Garage On The South Side! - Available Middle Of March! - Almost New 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath in Greenwood! This home is close to shops, restaurants, and much more. From the moment you will feel right at home. Large living/family room with gas burning fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite island, custom white cabinets,and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you have a large master bedroom with massive large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets. Upstairs laundry with full size washer and dryer. Pets Allowed! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult! 18 Month Lease Only.
This home wont last long! Call Holly at 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!

(RLNE4701166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have any available units?
4650 Crosby Buck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have?
Some of 4650 Crosby Buck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Crosby Buck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Crosby Buck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Crosby Buck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive offers parking.
Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have a pool?
No, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have accessible units?
No, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Crosby Buck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Crosby Buck Drive has units with dishwashers.
