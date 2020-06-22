All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4649 Tim Tam Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE 1 MONTH RENT on a 2 year lease or 2 WEEKS FREE RENT on a 1 year lease ! ASK FOR DETAILS !! Apply Now ! Must move in by 3/15/19

This brick ranch is less than 10 minutes to I-465, I-65, I-74, and lots of shopping and dining! Features include an inviting front porch, a formal living room, a kitchen with a pantry, and a cozy family room with a masonry fireplace and rustic wood beam details. Sliding doors access the large, fenced back yard, complete with a patio!

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have any available units?
4649 Tim Tam Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4649 Tim Tam Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4649 Tim Tam Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 Tim Tam Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4649 Tim Tam Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle offer parking?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have a pool?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have accessible units?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4649 Tim Tam Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4649 Tim Tam Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
