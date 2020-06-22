4649 Tim Tam Circle

Amenities

FREE 1 MONTH RENT on a 2 year lease or 2 WEEKS FREE RENT on a 1 year lease ! ASK FOR DETAILS !! Apply Now ! Must move in by 3/15/19



This brick ranch is less than 10 minutes to I-465, I-65, I-74, and lots of shopping and dining! Features include an inviting front porch, a formal living room, a kitchen with a pantry, and a cozy family room with a masonry fireplace and rustic wood beam details. Sliding doors access the large, fenced back yard, complete with a patio!



Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required.



