Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

4637 Cornelius Avenue

Location

4637 Cornelius Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Luxury Butler Area Living - Short and Long Term Lease Available - This updated and well-maintained brick bungalow in Butler-Tarkington is move-in ready! Located on a quiet street just steps from Butler University and minutes from downtown / Broad Ripple. Home features 3 Bedrooms with 1 1/2 baths on main level with large open living / dining room & central fireplace. Brand new updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new roof in 2010, and newer thermal windows throughout. Cozy screened porch off living room. Full basement with lots of possibilities. Both short and long term leases available!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE5139040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have any available units?
4637 Cornelius Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have?
Some of 4637 Cornelius Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Cornelius Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Cornelius Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Cornelius Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4637 Cornelius Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue offer parking?
No, 4637 Cornelius Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Cornelius Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have a pool?
No, 4637 Cornelius Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4637 Cornelius Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Cornelius Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Cornelius Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
