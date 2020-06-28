4637 Cornelius Avenue

Amenities

Luxury Butler Area Living - Short and Long Term Lease Available - This updated and well-maintained brick bungalow in Butler-Tarkington is move-in ready! Located on a quiet street just steps from Butler University and minutes from downtown / Broad Ripple. Home features 3 Bedrooms with 1 1/2 baths on main level with large open living / dining room & central fireplace. Brand new updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new roof in 2010, and newer thermal windows throughout. Cozy screened porch off living room. Full basement with lots of possibilities. Both short and long term leases available!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE5139040)