All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4635 Indianola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4635 Indianola Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:43 PM

4635 Indianola Avenue

4635 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4635 Indianola Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in South Broad Ripple across from Arsenal Park off 46th & Indianola. Home provides easy access to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple and Bus Stop. This property features a spacious living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with tile floors, basement with a washer and dryer, covered front porch and a large backyard. New laminate flooring and gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
4635 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4635 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 4635 Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4635 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4635 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4635 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 4635 Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4635 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4635 Indianola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 4635 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4635 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4635 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College