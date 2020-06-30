All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4631 Graceland Ave

4631 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished Home Blocks from Butler University! - This furnished home is ready for move-in walking to Butler's campus. Relax on the deck in the shaded back yard in this popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Home has 4 total bedrooms (one on the main level) and full bathrooms on each floor. One of the bedrooms upstairs is enormous (22x21). Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams give this home great character. Home features furniture for the Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Some dishes/utensils provided in kitchen. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Graceland Ave have any available units?
4631 Graceland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Graceland Ave have?
Some of 4631 Graceland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage.
Is 4631 Graceland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Graceland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Graceland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Graceland Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 4631 Graceland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Graceland Ave offers parking.
Does 4631 Graceland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 Graceland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Graceland Ave have a pool?
No, 4631 Graceland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Graceland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4631 Graceland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Graceland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Graceland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
