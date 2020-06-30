4631 Graceland Ave

Amenities

Furnished Home Blocks from Butler University! - This furnished home is ready for move-in walking to Butler's campus. Relax on the deck in the shaded back yard in this popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Home has 4 total bedrooms (one on the main level) and full bathrooms on each floor. One of the bedrooms upstairs is enormous (22x21). Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams give this home great character. Home features furniture for the Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Some dishes/utensils provided in kitchen. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914508)