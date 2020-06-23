All apartments in Indianapolis
462 N Arnolda Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

462 N Arnolda Ave

462 N Arnolda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

462 N Arnolda Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! To view use the Rently.com link below.

Located just 5 minutes outside of downtown Indy, this home is perfect if you're a student or family hoping to be able to get to and from downtown quickly. This home features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 newly updated bathroom. Everything in the home has been updated including the kitchen. The home comes furnished with the kitchen appliances - stove and refrigerator. Off-street parking is available in the back of the home. The mudroom in the back of the home provides ample storage space.

Please Note: Tenant must pay all utilities. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. No smoking in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1810104327

Viewing: This home will be available for viewings on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Please sign-up for the waitlist to be notified when viewings start.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/788255?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 N Arnolda Ave have any available units?
462 N Arnolda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 N Arnolda Ave have?
Some of 462 N Arnolda Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 N Arnolda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
462 N Arnolda Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 N Arnolda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 N Arnolda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 462 N Arnolda Ave offer parking?
No, 462 N Arnolda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 462 N Arnolda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 N Arnolda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 N Arnolda Ave have a pool?
No, 462 N Arnolda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 462 N Arnolda Ave have accessible units?
No, 462 N Arnolda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 462 N Arnolda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 N Arnolda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
