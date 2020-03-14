All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4609 English Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4609 English Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

4609 English Ave

4609 English Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4609 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e579707043 ----
MOVE-IN READY!! 3 bedroom bungalow with large fenced backyard, covered patio for entertaining, and a storage shed attached to the garage. Spacious basement includes washer/dryer hook-up. New appliances will be installed when you move in! ACROSS THE STREET FROM CHRISTIAN PARK! Enjoy walking trails, tennis and basketball courts, picnic shelters and more! Indianapolis Public Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Disposal
Shed For Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 English Ave have any available units?
4609 English Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 English Ave have?
Some of 4609 English Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 English Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4609 English Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 English Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4609 English Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4609 English Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4609 English Ave offers parking.
Does 4609 English Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 English Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 English Ave have a pool?
No, 4609 English Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4609 English Ave have accessible units?
No, 4609 English Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 English Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 English Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College