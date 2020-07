Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE POTENTIAL! This House is FULL of Space! Would be GREAT for a Growing Family or Starter Home! Full Basement that is ready to be finished! Basement has a full bathroom and fireplace! 2 Bedrooms on the Main level and 3 Bedrooms on Second Story. Formal Dining Room, and Kitchen has Breakfast Nook too! 2 car Detached Garage with Fenced in Backyard. Great Location! Just a few minutes to Downtown Indianapolis! This Home would truly be a Wonderful Home for the Right Person!