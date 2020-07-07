All apartments in Indianapolis
4508 West 28th Street

Location

4508 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and move-in ready home! Within walking distance to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All appliances including washer and dryer. New carpet throughout and updated windows. Fenced back yard and 1 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 West 28th Street have any available units?
4508 West 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 West 28th Street have?
Some of 4508 West 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4508 West 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4508 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4508 West 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4508 West 28th Street offers parking.
Does 4508 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 West 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 4508 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4508 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 4508 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 West 28th Street has units with dishwashers.

