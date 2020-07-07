4508 West 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained and move-in ready home! Within walking distance to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All appliances including washer and dryer. New carpet throughout and updated windows. Fenced back yard and 1 car attached garage.