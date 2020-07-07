4508 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Well maintained and move-in ready home! Within walking distance to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All appliances including washer and dryer. New carpet throughout and updated windows. Fenced back yard and 1 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4508 West 28th Street have any available units?
