Amenities

recently renovated oven refrigerator

Looking for an amazing home in an amazing location? Well, look no further. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you are looking for including new flooring in areas, a bonus office/den, and plenty of storage! With plenty of upgrades and a modern feel, you will be proud to call this home. Move in right away and make this home yours! Don't miss this great opportunity and stop by to see it today. Appliances will be installed upon move in if not already present.