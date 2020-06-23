4439 West 34th Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in Indianapolis, IN. The home features the original hard wood flooring that stretches throughout the living areas and dining room, with vinyl in the kitchen and both baths, and neutral-tone carpeting in each bedroom. The large open backyard would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests and the master-suite offers an attached half-bath.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.