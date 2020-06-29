All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4421 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
media room
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

$250 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!
This awesome home is located just south of 46th & College, right on the Indy Red Line and a short walk to Next Door, Broadripple, Butler and more. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, with a bonus room, theater room and work out room (equipment included) in the finished basement. Home also features high ceilings, an updated kitchen with an island, granite countertops and wine fridge. Enjoy the fully fenced-in backyard with a firepit! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 North College Avenue have any available units?
4421 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 North College Avenue have?
Some of 4421 North College Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4421 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4421 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 4421 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4421 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 4421 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4421 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4421 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

